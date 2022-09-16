MEARS – For many, the term “riding” soon will take on a whole new meaning at Silver Lake State Park.
This fall marks the first official shoreline riding season, when horseback riders will have the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
Silver Lake State Park is best known for its popular 450-acre off-road vehicle area in Oceana County. Each summer, thousands of motorcycles, quads, four-wheelers and other ORVs descend on this popular destination – which also happens to be the only sand dune riding opportunity east of the Mississippi River.
The shoreline riding season runs Nov. 1-30, and registration is open now. The registration fee is $10 per horse per day, and 100 slots are available each day.
For the past three years, the DNR has been working hand-in-hand with the Michigan Horse Council and Equine Trails Subcommittee to explore shoreline riding opportunities along Michigan’s Great Lakes. A two-week pilot, held last fall at the park, helped the DNR determine that a seasonal riding opportunity was feasible and of interest to horseback riders.
“Just as the ORV season ends Oct. 31, shoreline horseback riding season kicks off,” said Jody Johnston, Silver Lake State Park manager. “This is such an incredible opportunity to expand outdoor recreation at Silver Lake.”
A predetermined riding route has been established. Horses are not allowed in the dunes.
Visit Michigan.gov/Equestrian to find the registration link, learn more about the shoreline riding program and find other horseback riding information.
For more information, contact Jody Johnston at 231-721-5858.