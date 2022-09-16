RIDING SEASON

RIDING SEASON – This fall marks the first official shoreline riding season, when horseback riders will have the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks. The shoreline riding season runs Nov. 1-30, and registration is open now. The registration fee is $10 per horse per day, and 100 slots are available each day. Visit Michigan.gov/Equestrian for more information.

 Photo courtesy of Pure Michigan

MEARS – For many, the term “riding” soon will take on a whole new meaning at Silver Lake State Park.

