LANSING – With firearms hunting season now underway, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township in Iosco County.

A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence that deer living within three miles of the marsh were more likely to have various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), in their liver and muscle tissue. The finding is included in the 2021 report PFAS levels in Michigan deer from the Oscoda area, Iosco County.

Tags

Trending Food Videos