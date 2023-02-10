TIP-UP PIKE

TIP-UP PIKE – Get outdoors and enjoy time with family and friends during winter Free Fishing Weekend, Feb. 18-19.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Get outdoors and enjoy time with family and friends during winter Free Fishing Weekend, Feb. 18-19. On those two days, everyone – residents and non-residents alike – can fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply.

During this weekend, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and nearly 1,100 DNR-managed boating access sites.

Tags

Trending Food Videos