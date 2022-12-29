LANSING – Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township pleaded no contest earlier this month in the Shelby Township District Court 41 A, after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks out of a tree earlier this year.

Anderson owes $4,500 ($1,500 per bird) in reimbursement to the state and $475 in fines and costs. He will be on probation for six months, and the shotgun he used to shoot the birds was confiscated.

