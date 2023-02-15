PEGGY RIDGWAY

DON’T FORGET THE DUCKS – Peggy Ridgway encourages participation in the global bird count Feb. 17-20.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – A small but committed group of birders attended an information session at the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda about the 2023 Global Bird Count taking place Feb. 17-20.

Avid birder and long-term member of the AuSable Valley Audobon, Peggy Ridgway gave the presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Ridgway encouraged participation in the bird count by registering on the birdcount.org website run by Cornell University.

Tags

Trending Food Videos