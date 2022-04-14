ALPENA – A set of engaging and educational workshops, centered on Lake Huron fisheries, is offered every year in the spring. Organizers have announced the dates for the 2022 programs, all of which are free, open to the public and will be held virtually.
The annual Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops are hosted by those from Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources-Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local fishery organizations.
Sea Grant Extension Educators Brandon Schroeder and Meaghan Gass note that the spring workshops offer current research and information related to the status of Lake Huron fisheries. The purpose is to provide valuable information for anglers, charter captains, resource professionals and interested community members.
This year’s workshop schedule is as follows:
• Saginaw Bay (Lake Huron) Fisheries Session: Tuesday, April 12, 6-8 p.m.
• Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River (Lake Huron) Fisheries Session: Tuesday, April 19, 6-8 p.m.
• Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Session: Thursday, April 28, 6-8 p.m.
While participants from the local area may be most interested in a couple of the presentations listed above, there will also be a Lake Michigan workshop from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.
Attendees must sign up by the day prior to the actual event. For example, participants of the Saginaw Bay session must register by Monday, April 11; those sitting in on the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River event must sign up by Monday April 18; and so on.
Registration details for each of the programs can be found at bit.ly/misgfish. This site also contains recordings of prior workshops, lists of various resources, summaries of current and past research projects, information on other Michigan Sea Grant programs and more. Again, the workshops are free and open to the public, but organizers state that pre-registration is required in order to receive access/log-in information for each event.
The virtual workshops feature information and status updates on such topics as fish populations and angler catch data, forage or prey fish surveys, offshore fisheries and open water fisheries, as well as updates on fisheries management activities, citizen science opportunities for anglers and a variety of other topics of interest based on specific regions.
For example, Gass points out that the Saginaw Bay workshop will include information and status updates on the lake sturgeon restoration effort, Saginaw Bay yellow perch and walleye, water quality (nutrient impairment) and community-engaged management efforts, along with updates on fisheries management activities and a range of other Lake Huron topics of local interest.
Among the agenda items for the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River Fisheries Session, are a fish community survey and cormorant management updates, while the Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Session will highlight such topics as cisco restoration and lake whitefish monitoring, a prey fish survey and a Lake Huron-Michigan predator diet study.
Anyone with questions regarding the workshops can contact Schroeder at schroe45@msu.edu or fellow Sea Grant representative Katelyn Brolick, at brolickk@msu.edu. Additional details and registration information for the Lake Huron Fisheries sessions – as well as workshops focusing on other Great Lakes fisheries – can be found online at bit.ly/misgfish.
Organizers encourage attendees to share the workshop information with any and all who may be interested in participating.