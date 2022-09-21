LUDINGTON – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) personnel will apply lampricides to the East Branch of the AuGres River in Iosco County to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the stream bottom.

The applications will be conducted between Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, in accordance with State of Michigan permits. Applications will be complete in about six days. Application dates are tentative and may change based upon local weather or stream conditions near the time of treatment.

