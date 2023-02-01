OSCODA – The 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) will take place Feb. 17-20. Residents of Iosco and Alcona counties will have an opportunity to submit valuable data to researchers about the various bird species and their numbers located in this region prior to the massive global spring migrations.
Sponsored by Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Audubon, Birds Canada, and Wild Birds Unlimited, the event is open to anyone. Observers may count one or all four days for at least 15 minutes each day. Participants may tally birds visiting their feeders, in their neighborhoods, wooded areas, or along river corridors. New totals are requested for each day.
Results are then submitted online to www.bird count.org. Easy to follow instructions guide the observer through the submission process. Help knowing birds in your area, or identifying those unknown species are also available.
“With the aid of modern technology and an increasing number of professional and amateur observers reporting online, scientists are now able to get a quick snapshot of where the various species are located, plus population status of each, prior to the massive movements to spring and summer breeding grounds,” added Peggy Ridgway, local ambassador for the event.
Many birds travel thousands of miles to reach breeding grounds and that may take two to three months for some. It’s not uncommon for many to begin the journey toward the end of February, so that’s why the timing of the GBBC is crucial.
Ridgway will hold an additional public information session on Feb. 8. at 10 a.m. at the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda for those interested in learning more about participating in this important world-wide event. Since seating space is limited, Ridgway suggests calling the library for a reservation at 989-739-9581.