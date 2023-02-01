OSCODA – The 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) will take place Feb. 17-20. Residents of Iosco and Alcona counties will have an opportunity to submit valuable data to researchers about the various bird species and their numbers located in this region prior to the massive global spring migrations.

Sponsored by Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Audubon, Birds Canada, and Wild Birds Unlimited, the event is open to anyone. Observers may count one or all four days for at least 15 minutes each day. Participants may tally birds visiting their feeders, in their neighborhoods, wooded areas, or along river corridors. New totals are requested for each day.

Tags

Trending Food Videos