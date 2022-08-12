LANSING – Join the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State University (MSU), Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership and Sturgeon for Tomorrow Saturday, Aug. 20, for free sturgeon hatchery tours at the Black River facility northwest of Onaway. Tours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Visitors will see three-month-old lake sturgeon currently in the hatchery and learn about early life history and how we can all play a role to keep this species healthy in our waters,” said Tim Cwalinski, Northern Lake Huron Unit supervisor with the DNR.
Researchers from the DNR and MSU will be on hand to talk about lake sturgeon biology, early life history and current research. Sturgeon for Tomorrow representatives will discuss restoration work to improve sturgeon spawning habitat, sturgeon conservation and outreach programming.
The hatchery is located in Cheboygan County on the Upper Black River adjacent to the Kleber Dam. From M-68 two miles west of Onaway, take Black River Road (F-05) north to Twin School Road, then west a little over three miles to the hatchery which is on the north side of the road just before the dam.
The streamside rearing facility is an important part of lake sturgeon rehabilitation efforts in the Cheboygan River watershed. The facility conducts research to increase our understanding of lake sturgeon, thanks to DNR, federal, Great Lakes Fishery Trust and Sturgeon for Tomorrow funds. Results provide much-needed guidance for lake sturgeon recovery efforts, while improving the effectiveness of lake sturgeon culture – such as best practices for feeding, when to stock and how to treat diseases – and stocking efforts.
The sturgeon fingerlings – young fish about the size of a finger – reared at the hatchery are scheduled to be released into the Black River and Mullett Lake on Aug. 20 after the tours conclude.