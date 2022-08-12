LANSING – Join the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State University (MSU), Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership and Sturgeon for Tomorrow Saturday, Aug. 20, for free sturgeon hatchery tours at the Black River facility northwest of Onaway. Tours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Visitors will see three-month-old lake sturgeon currently in the hatchery and learn about early life history and how we can all play a role to keep this species healthy in our waters,” said Tim Cwalinski, Northern Lake Huron Unit supervisor with the DNR.

