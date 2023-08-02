TAWAS: Walleye were caught almost any time of the day in about 50 feet of water. Anglers were fishing all over from right off Tawas Point to over by Charity Island. Smallmouth bass were caught in great numbers by anglers who were out targeting them. Crawler harnesses were the preferred method, but there were some limits reported with stick baits and spoons.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Majority of catches were smallmouth bass. There was an occasional walleye here and there and a couple steelhead and Atlantic salmon caught.
ALPENA: Anglers targeting salmon and trout caught good numbers of Chinook salmon, coho, steelhead, pink salmon, Atlantic salmon and lake trout. The waters near the humps and the Nordmeer wreck gave up good numbers. The 2-5 color lead cores worked well for steelhead and Atlantic salmon while riggers and dipsy sets caught Chinook salmon, pink salmon, and trout from 50 to 100 feet down. Spoons were working the best in a wide variety of colors. Walleye anglers reported fish were scattered and at times hard to find. Crankbaits in natural colors were productive in the early morning, late evenings and after dark. Catches occurring in the daylight hours were caught on crawler harnesses in 24 to 30 feet of water with gold, green, and orange working best. Best results for walleye were coming from the waters near Thunder Bay and Scarecrow islands.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: few walleye were caught from shore anglers but they reported the fishing to be slow. A few smallmouth bass and an occasional pike were caught from the river mouth to the 9th Street Dam.
PRESQUE ISLE: Good numbers of salmon were reported from the new lighthouse to Black Point. Meat rigs and flies were working well as were spoons fished 40 to 60 feet down in depths of 80 to 120 feet of water. Greens, black/white, chartreuse and watermelon colors had the best results in low light conditions. Lake trout were found low in the water column from 90 to 160 feet of water. Anglers targeting trout trolled Spin-N-Glos and spoons in white and chartreuse for the best results. Steelhead and Atlantic salmon were more spread out but still caught on 3-7 color lead cores. Orange, orange/gold, pink, and UV watermelon spoons were catching good numbers of fish.
ROCKPORT: Anglers reported fair catches of salmon and trout in depths of 70 to 120 feet of water. Flasher/fly combos as well as spoons were catching Chinook salmon and coho 50 to 70 feet down while trout were coming in on dodger/Spin-N-Glo and cowbell fished closer to bottom. Chartreuse, greens, golds, and watermelon baits were the most productive. A few walleye were taken while trolling crankbaits from 20 to 40 feet. Walleye fishing was slow as the fish were scattered and hard to locate.
HAMMOND BAY: Anglers were fishing both 9 Mile Point and 40 Mile Point. The best depths were 65 to 120 feet of water. Anglers were running lines all over the water column. Spoons were working best. A couple of lake trout and salmon were caught.
ROGERS CITY: Lake conditions were changing some as wind directions changed the location of the thermocline often. Anglers were fishing straight out of the harbor and up the lake towards 40 Mile Point and south towards Adams Point. Fishing was good with reports of mixed bags. Anglers were catching lake trout, Atlantic salmon, steelhead, Chinook salmon, coho, pink salmon and walleye. The area was in the middle of a mayfly hatch along with other bugs too. The steelhead, Atlantic salmon and coho were caught fairly high in the water column with regular to smaller sized spoons. Good colors were silvers, orange and silver, orange, green and silver or bright colors. Anglers were deploying planer boards with 2, 3, 5, 7 segments of lead core for best results. Anglers were also using sliders off downriggers too. Chinook salmon were caught on a regular basis as well. Spoons as well as flasher fly combos and some meat rigs were working. Good colors were greens, blues, white, black and white. The Chinook salmon fishing was best very early before sunrise or after sunset. Some anglers staying out late did descent. The best water depths were from 70 to 120 feet of water. Anglers should run lines all through the water column. The fish seemed to be everywhere right now. Sometimes they were above the thermocline and sometimes they were in the cold water below the thermocline. A lot of the Chinook salmon were feeding heavily on smelt so blue and silver might be a great color.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: Within the Cheboygan River, smallmouth fishing was very good with large smallmouth bass biting lures throughout the river. At the river mouth and pier, some anglers were successfully targeting bowfin. Duncan Bay was holding large smallmouth bass along with pike of all sizes. Salmon and trout fishing was going very well for anglers in Cheboygan. Chinook salmon and lake trout were the most common catches, but some anglers brought back an Atlantic, steelhead or walleye.