BIG IOSCO TREE

BIG IOSCO TREE – Gene Sanker of National City won the prize for the largest tree entered from Iosco County – this Eastern cottonwood measuring 150 inches in circumference in Tawas Township – in ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt.

 Courtesy photo

ANN ARBOR – Gene Sanker of National City won the prize for the largest tree entered from Iosco County in ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt.

The tree he found is an Eastern cottonwood located in Tawas Township, and is 150-inches in circumference. Award recipients celebrated the conclusion of its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest on Oct. 15, with an awards ceremony at the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland. The contest, which awards participants for identifying the biggest trees in Michigan, began in the spring of 2020 and ended at the end of the summer of 2022.

Tags

Trending Food Videos