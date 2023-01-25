OSCODA – Members of AuSable Valley Audubon conducted their annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 19 in the Tawas area and on Dec. 21 in the Oscoda area.

In each area about 12 participants in four vehicles travelled the roads of a traditional 15-mile diameter circle and recorded their bird observations. Observations were also welcomed from people watching their bird feeding stations within the circles. A total of 42 species were counted in the Oscoda Circle, and 53 in the Tawas Circle.

