TAWAS: Anglers caught some brown trout, lake trout, coho salmon and walleye while using body baits in 10 to 20 feet near the artificial reef and inside Tawas Point. A few walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike were caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting jigs tipped with plastics and some suckers were caught off crawlers.
AuGRES: There were some good catches of walleye out near Pt. Lookout in 10 to 20 feet of water off body baits. Some walleye were caught down near the mouth of the Rifle River in five to 10 feet of water off body baits.
SINGING BRIDGE ACCESS: Anglers reported that the steelhead fishing was slow.
EAGLE BAY MARINA: Perch fishing slowed down as most of the fish have spawned. There were a few caught in the marina off minnows as well as some bluegill and crappies caught off minnows and waxworms..
ALPENA: Boat anglers were trolling the river mouth with limited success for lake trout and Atlantic salmon. Spoons and body baits were the best choice. The best depths were inside 30 feet and staying in the river plume. A few anglers ventured behind the plant and caught an occasional brown and Atlantic salmon. An angler targeting smallmouth bass fished Squaw Bay and caught a good number of pike.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: One chute at the dam remained open and the water was high, muddy and very fast. A couple steelhead were caught. Anglers did best when bottom bouncing spawn either on the bottom or under a float.
ROGERS CITY: The launch docks were in. A couple of boats made it out but had nothing to report. Anglers may want to try casting from the breakwall. Use orange and gold spoons with silver on them or chartreuse and silver spoons.
Fishing Tip:
What’s this oily sheen in the water? If it shatters when you poke it with a stick, it’s likely due to natural bacterial processes. If it clings together, take a picture, note your location and report it to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS).