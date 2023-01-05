LANSING – High winds and heavy snowfall from winter storms over the last week have left some Michigan homeowners with injured trees or broken branches. Safety is a big concern when dealing with storm cleanup, especially in freezing cold temperatures, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

After a storm, first assess whether there are broken tree limbs located near power lines or lying on your home. These should be dealt with by professionals. Experts should also handle any hanging branches and split limbs you can’t reach from the ground. Stay away from debris tangled in power lines and immediately notify your utility company.

