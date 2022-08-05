LANSING – Across Michigan, new fledglings have left their nests and are learning what it means to be a bird. Mid-July is also when shorebirds begin their fall journeys, kicking off the migration season.
These early migrants will move through the state’s coastal mudflats, wetlands, beaches and flooded fields into August. Some will fly as far south as the coasts of Chile and Argentina! Michigan’s wetlands provide shorebirds and other migratory birds with water, food and shelter during their long voyages.
Prepare for your next birding trip by keeping a close eye on the weather. Cold fronts and storm events can result in an awe-inspiring migratory movement known as a “fall-out,” where flocks rapidly descend from the sky to seek shelter from detrimental weather.
Here are a few Michigan migratory shorebirds to look for over the next month, with tips on how to identify them:
• Piping plover: This beloved, endangered shorebird has a pale grey back and head cap. Nonbreeding adult and juvenile piping plovers lack a complete breast band – a colored stripe that encircles the breast. You can help protect this endangered shorebird by sharing the shore and giving it space to nest, rest and migrate. If you encounter a plover with a research leg band, report your sighting.
• Semipalmated plover: Sometimes confused with the endangered piping plover, the small semipalmated plover is darker overall and has a complete breast band. Their name comes from their partially webbed feet, which helps them wade in shallow water.
• Greater yellowlegs: Sometimes confused for solitary sandpipers, greater yellowlegs are larger with longer, bright yellow legs.
• Lesser yellowlegs: The lesser yellowlegs is smaller than the greater yellowlegs with a shorter, thinner bill and less streaking on the neck.
• Spotted sandpiper: This sandpiper often walks in a crouched position and bobs its tail up and down almost constantly. It has spots on its breast and belly, which disappear as it molts out of breeding plumage.