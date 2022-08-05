LANSING – Across Michigan, new fledglings have left their nests and are learning what it means to be a bird. Mid-July is also when shorebirds begin their fall journeys, kicking off the migration season.

These early migrants will move through the state’s coastal mudflats, wetlands, beaches and flooded fields into August. Some will fly as far south as the coasts of Chile and Argentina! Michigan’s wetlands provide shorebirds and other migratory birds with water, food and shelter during their long voyages.

