TAWAS: There was some walleye, coho salmon and brown trout caught in 70 to 90 feet out past buoy 2 and south towards the Bell Buoy in 30 to 40 feet while trolling spoons, flicker shad and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some bluegill and small perch caught while still fishing crawlers and minnows.

AuGRES: There were some good catches of walleye caught between Lookout Point and AuGres Point in 25 to 35 feet while trolling flicker shad and crawlers. At Pine River Access, there were some walleye caught out near the catfish hole and the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 15 to 20 feet while trolling crawlers and flicker shad. There were also some reports of perch caught in the same areas in 12 to 165 feet while still fishing with minnows.

