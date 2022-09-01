TAWAS: There was some walleye, coho salmon and brown trout caught in 70 to 90 feet out past buoy 2 and south towards the Bell Buoy in 30 to 40 feet while trolling spoons, flicker shad and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some bluegill and small perch caught while still fishing crawlers and minnows.
AuGRES: There were some good catches of walleye caught between Lookout Point and AuGres Point in 25 to 35 feet while trolling flicker shad and crawlers. At Pine River Access, there were some walleye caught out near the catfish hole and the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 15 to 20 feet while trolling crawlers and flicker shad. There were also some reports of perch caught in the same areas in 12 to 165 feet while still fishing with minnows.
HOUGHTON LAKE: Anglers were catching bluegill in 9-11 feet of water while using small leeches and wax worms. The walleye fishing was slow.
ROGERS CITY: Chinook salmon fishing effort was dominating the fishery though results were mixed. With cooperative weather, quite a few anglers were fishing the very early morning and twilight hours and reporting mixed results. Anglers were fishing in about 50 to 90 feet of water primarily near Swan Bay and Adams Point. Salmon were reported in approximately even numbers using both spoons and meat rigs. There was very little thermocline present and recent winds stirred up the temperature once again, so anglers were spacing lines throughout the water column to find fish. Many of the Chinook were in the low to mid-teens size, with many boat anglers reporting results of at least one fish. Those with better luck might be able to get three or four with an incidental lake trout mixed in here and there.
Cheboygan River: Salmon were caught off the pier and by boat anglers trolling the river channel. Only Chinook catches were reported. Salmon were seen at the spillway below the dam. Lures like wobbling crankbaits, inline spinners, and spoons were best for enticing salmon to strike. They generally were biting lures more out of aggression than appetite this time of year.
Fishing Tip: Avoid these mistakes to experience great fishing
Did you know simple mistakes can make or break your fishing adventures? Check out these basic things to avoid if you want to have better success on the water:
• Make sure your reel is filled with line – don’t wait until it gets to half-empty and risk losing a great catch due to an inadequate amount of line.
• Check your knots – monitor their strength and durability after each fish. If the strength gets compromised, cut the line down a few feet and start again.
• Set the hook – don’t forget to do this each time you even think you’ve got a bite. Why waste a great catch just because you forgot to set the hook?