AuSABLE RIVER: Anglers were starting to catch better numbers of steelhead in the Au Sable River in the deeper holes. Lake trout were caught at the mouth of the Au Sable River and on Tawas Bay.

THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers targeting steelhead in the open parts of the river did well using spinners and spawn bags. Anglers targeting steelhead near the 9th Street Dam did the best. Floating spawn bags, nymphs, and other drifting baits seemed to be better than casting spoons/spinners etc. Those using drift baits, were successful drifting in the deep pool directly under the dam.

