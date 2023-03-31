AuSABLE RIVER: Anglers were starting to catch better numbers of steelhead in the Au Sable River in the deeper holes. Lake trout were caught at the mouth of the Au Sable River and on Tawas Bay.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers targeting steelhead in the open parts of the river did well using spinners and spawn bags. Anglers targeting steelhead near the 9th Street Dam did the best. Floating spawn bags, nymphs, and other drifting baits seemed to be better than casting spoons/spinners etc. Those using drift baits, were successful drifting in the deep pool directly under the dam.
BURT LAKE: Anglers reported catches of perch, burbot and walleye.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers on Grand Lake were successful catching perch on the south end of the lake in 4 to 7 feet water with spoons and minnows.
Fishing Tip: Storing ice-fishing equipment for next season
If you have an auger, check for any damage and dry all the blades before storing it. You may want to consult your power auger’s manual to know how to appropriately handle any leftover gas and how to protect the engine.
Remove batteries from any electronics to prevent any potential damage from leaking batteries.
Make sure your portable shelter is completely clean and dry before storing. You may want to put some moth balls in it or hang it to keep pests at bay.
Take a full inventory of your rods, reels and tackle to see what you might need/want next year. Also remove all bait or line from your hooks and lures for storage and make sure everything is dry.