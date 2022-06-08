HARRISVILLE – District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) was notified of a bat confirmed to have been infected with rabies in Alcona County in late May.
Public health officials want to remind residents and visitors how to reduce their exposure to rabies and what to do if you think you were exposed.
Exposure to rabies is not emergent, but seek care urgently. According to Dr. Mark Hamed, DHD2 medical director, if you are bitten or clawed by an animal, you should wash the area thoroughly and contact your health care provider immediately to discuss treatment. Next, call your local health department office to determine the need for rabies vaccination. There are vaccines to prevent rabies from developing in people who have been exposed to an infected animal. However, once rabies symptoms begin, there is no treatment and it’s almost always fatal, according to DND2
“Before we recommend rabies vaccine, we’ll review the type of exposure you had when it happened, the animal you were exposed to, as well as laboratory and surveillance information for the area where the exposure occurred,” Hamed said.
He said raccoons, skunks, and bats are most often tested for rabies, and bats are responsible for most rabies exposures. Squirrels do not cause rabies among humans. Bites from squirrels, chipmunks, mice, and other small mammals are usually not considered a risk of rabies.
The CDC defines an exposure to rabies as an animal bite penetrating skin, contact with an animal’s saliva or nervous system tissue, or contamination of open wounds, scrapes, and mucous membranes such as mouth or eyes. Bites and scratches from small animals like bats can be difficult to detect.
Hamed added, “If there is a bat in a room with an unattended child, pet, or someone who’s been sleeping or intoxicated, it can be hard to tell if they’ve been bitten or not. Make every effort to capture the bat in a container and call us to have it tested. If we can test it, we can determine if treatment is warranted. Without the bat, we have to assume it had rabies-and treatment is crucial to avoid developing the disease.”
Treatment for rabies consists of rabies immune globulin, a post-exposure prophylaxis, and four anti-rabies shots over 14 days.
The DHD2 said the best way to prevent rabies is to avoid contact with potentially infected animals. Parents should advise children not to pet or touch wild animals. Never approach or handle any animal that looks or acts ill or behaves strangely.
In addition, vaccinate your pets against rabies. The CDC recommends vaccinating all pet dogs, cats, ferrets and other animals that have frequent contact with humans. Also, consider vaccinating horses and other livestock.