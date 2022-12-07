IOSCO COUNTY — Members of AuSable Valley Audubon will join thousands of birders across the nation and many more around the world, as they tally local birds during the 123rd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Interested public are welcome to join this free and fun driving event.
Prior to the turn of the 20th century, on Christmas Day, enthusiastic hunters participated in what was known as the “side hunt.” After choosing sides, teams dispersed to the fields and forests. Those returning with the biggest pile of feathers and fur won.
At the beginning of the 20th century the conservation concept was evolving. Many ornithologists and other scientists were concerned about dwindling bird populations. Frank M. Chapman, a leading ornithologist, proposed that instead of killing, to count birds on that day. Thus, the first annual Christmas Bird Count was initiated with only twenty-seven people who counted in twenty-five areas! All census figures have become extremely important and of interest to many researchers over the years.
The nationwide count now takes place between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. A predetermined 15-mile diameter circle is established, and each year the same circle is surveyed one day during this date interval between sunrise and sunset. (After sunset owl counts may also be performed.).
For the past 40 plus years the Tawas Circle has encompassed a 15 mile diameter circle centered at the intersection of Laidlaw and Plank Roads, 3.5 miles west of Tawas City. In 2007, an Oscoda Circle was added. This circle includes the area of a 15 mile diameter circle centered on the intersection of F-41 and Colbath roads. This intersection is about 3.5 miles north of Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport.
The Tawas count will be held Saturday, Dec. 17. A 7 a.m. breakfast will occur at Tawas Big Boy, where participants will form small groups and receive area assignments from count leaders.
Counters will be returning to The Lodge restaurant on US-23 south of Tawas City for lunch at noon and to tally their finds. The afternoon field work will begin at 1 p.m. and ends when search areas have been covered, but before sunset. All day or only part day participation is possible.
The Oscoda count will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21. Participants will meet at Mama’s Kountry Kitchen at 7 a.m., have breakfast, and receive area assignments from count leaders. At noon counters will return to G’s Pizzeria for lunch and to tally the morning’s findings. The afternoon round will begin at 1 p.m. and end before sunset at 5 p.m. All day or only part day participation is possible.
Residents living inside the Oscoda and Tawas Circles who maintain bird feeders (please see attached map of the two circles) can play an important role in helping AuSable Valley Audubon members during this census.
Winter weather conditions often play a major role in where birds congregate. If it’s cold, snowy, or windy, birds tend to hang around feeding stations where food sources are easily available. Count organizer Dawn Hooper encourages any residents, who live within the Tawas or Oscoda Circles to contact her.
Audubon folks can make special stops at these feeding stations, or residents can email in their day observations.
“Often, many feeders are on the back side of homes and we miss them as we drive along in our search,” Hooper said. “If folks are not positive about bird identification, just report those common ones for which you are sure. Chickadees, mourning doves, nuthatches, and woodpeckers are frequent visitors to backyard feeders and we want to count all the birds we can.”