CIRCLES

CIRCLES – This map outlines the Tawas and Oscoda Christmas Bird Count circles that are used by Audubon for their annual bird count.

 Courtesy photo

IOSCO COUNTY — Members of AuSable Valley Audubon will join thousands of birders across the nation and many more around the world, as they tally local birds during the 123rd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Interested public are welcome to join this free and fun driving event.

Prior to the turn of the 20th century, on Christmas Day, enthusiastic hunters participated in what was known as the “side hunt.” After choosing sides, teams dispersed to the fields and forests. Those returning with the biggest pile of feathers and fur won.

Tags

Trending Food Videos