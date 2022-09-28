FIREWOOD CUTTING

FIREWOOD CUTTING – By opening up the Brittle wildfire area to firewood cutting, the US Forest Service hopes to clear dead and downed oak. Removal will help the agency prep the land for reforestation efforts in the spring of 2023. Permits continue to be free and are available at any of the Huron-Manistee National Forest offices.

 Courtesy photo USDA Forest Service

OSCODA – The Huron-Manistee National Forest has opened the Brittle wildfire area and other areas affected by recent wind events for firewood cutting. Personal Use Firewood Permits are available and remain free of charge.

“There is a lot of dead oak, both standing and down, available for firewood cutting in the Brittle Fire scar near Lumberman’s Monument,” said Huron Shores District Ranger Ben Wiese. “Please help us prepare for tree planting by cutting and removing some of this as firewood.”

