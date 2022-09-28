OSCODA – The Huron-Manistee National Forest has opened the Brittle wildfire area and other areas affected by recent wind events for firewood cutting. Personal Use Firewood Permits are available and remain free of charge.
“There is a lot of dead oak, both standing and down, available for firewood cutting in the Brittle Fire scar near Lumberman’s Monument,” said Huron Shores District Ranger Ben Wiese. “Please help us prepare for tree planting by cutting and removing some of this as firewood.”
Wiese noted how oak is a great fuelwood, “Oak is dense. When dry, it puts out more heat compared to a less dense wood, like aspen or pine.” Wiese also noted that oak is relatively easy to split and is one of the best species in Michigan for firewood.
Personal use firewood cutting is permitted only within the designated wood cutting areas displayed on the map and 200 feet of open (including seasonally opened) Forest Service developed roads. These roads are designated by a standard Forest Service road number as shown on the Forest map. By opening up additional areas, there are more opportunities for those who heat with wood.
Standing dead trees may be cut only if there are no indications that it is marked for timber use or has any wildlife living in it. However, it is strictly prohibited to cut any standing live trees or trees that have signage attached to it.
Vehicles and trailers may not be more than a maximum of 25 feet, or the length of the vehicle/trailer, whichever is less. For ease of safety, it is recommended that drivers back in off the road not more than 25 feet.
All woodcutters are responsible for reviewing the map of the designated cutting area and adhering to the rules and restrictions inherent to the permit. Permit holders must always have their current permit on them while cutting and/or harvesting wood from the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
Forest Service Law Enforcement regularly checks for permits and compliance.
Firewood permits are free and valid from the date they are acquired until Dec. 31.
Firewood permits can be obtained in person at any of the Forest Service offices, or by phone and mail. In Oscoda, the Huron Shores District Office can be reached at 989-739-0728.