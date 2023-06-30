EAST TAWAS – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, in partnership with the Iosco County Veterans Affair Office, will be hosting their second annual Tawas Bay Vets & Nets (TBV&N) activity.
This year, the veterans appreciation fishing event has been scheduled for Saturday, July 22. It will again commence from the pier in East Tawas State Harbor, located at 113 Newman St.
Veteran sign-ups for the free event closed on June 1 and, in a 33% increase from 2022, more than 100 veterans have registered for the second annual affair.
As was also the case with the inaugural occasion, TBV&N is open to all Michigan active duty, guard, reserve, retired and honorably discharged U.S. military service members.
Although registration has closed for participants, organizers note that volunteer and boat captain sign-ups are still available.
With the increase in interested anglers this year, they add that there are 25 veterans on a standby list awaiting boat seats.
TBV&N is seeking 10-12 more captains who are willing to donate their time and boats to help clear the standby list and get all the vets out on the water.
Those who have a Lake Huron-worthy vessel, and are willing to escort some veterans during a fun day of fishing, can learn more by going to www.pegasusspringsmi.com/tawas-bay-vets-nets and clicking on either the “Boat Captains” or “Volunteers” links.
Additional information is also available for boat captains, by calling Dennis Clare at 269-967-3358, and further questions about other volunteer opportunities may be directed to Jeff Martin at 734-216-3468.
All of the veterans and crews will be given a lunch for while they are out on the water, as well.
Organizers share that the public is also invited to join in on some of the festivities, starting at 7 a.m. on the day of the event. An opening ceremony will include a Posting of the Colors by Honor Guard representatives, followed by the “blast off” from the state pier at 8 a.m.
Members of the community are then invited to welcome the veterans back, as they return to the pier at 2 p.m. that afternoon. This will also give the public a chance to check out the fish while they’re being brought in, for the veterans to take home with them.
Each of the veterans, crew members and other helpers will go on to enjoy a dinner and awards ceremony starting at 3 p.m., which will be held under a tented area near the dock, in East Tawas Harbor Park.
Along with gift drawings for the veterans, as well, first through third place trophies will be awarded to participants and boat captains.