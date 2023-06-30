PAST PARTICIPANTS

PAST PARTICIPANTS – This photo was taken during the inaugural run of Tawas Bay Vets & Nets in 2022. The free, veterans appreciation fishing event will return for its second rendition on July 22, and organizers are putting out a call for additional boat captains and other volunteers to assist with the activity.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, in partnership with the Iosco County Veterans Affair Office, will be hosting their second annual Tawas Bay Vets & Nets (TBV&N) activity.

This year, the veterans appreciation fishing event has been scheduled for Saturday, July 22. It will again commence from the pier in East Tawas State Harbor, located at 113 Newman St.

