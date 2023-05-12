OFF THE LIST

OFF THE LIST – Trumpeter swans, whose populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades, were recently removed from Michigan’s threatened and endangered species list.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – The Michigan list of threatened and endangered plants and animals now includes 407 species after completion of its seventh update in nearly 50 years.

Experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, other conservation organizations and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommended changes to the list based on recent data.

