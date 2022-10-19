CADILLAC – USDA Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens recently announced the selection of James Simino as the new forest supervisor for the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
He replaces Leslie Auriemmo, who retired in December 2021 after seven years as the forest supervisor of the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
Prior to his selection as forest supervisor, Simino was the district ranger overseeing the Columbine Ranger District on the San Juan National Forest in Colorado from 2019 to 2022, the district ranger on the Entiat Ranger District on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington state from 2016 to 2019, and the district ranger on the Tusayan Ranger District, on the Kaibab National Forest in Arizona 2013 to 2016.
While he grew up in New England, he attended Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, graduating in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies. He started his federal career with the Bureau of Land Management in Eugene, Oregon as a fisheries technician. His career has been enhanced by his work as a fisheries biologist in the Pacific Northwest, Eastern Region, and Southwestern Region. He was the recipient of the National 2014 Line Officer Team Leadership Award for excellence in line officer commitment to restoration of fire-adapted ecosystems.
“My career has been guided by my passion to engage with people, communities, and partners to help manage the lands entrusted for the public to enjoy,” Simino stated, adding, “I am truly looking forward to stewarding the Huron-Manistee National Forests while working collaboratively to meet the needs of our visitors and local communities.”
Simino will also lead newly selected staff officers at the Supervisor’s Office responsible for natural resources, operations and fire management.
• Jeffrey Bellaire, promoted to the Natural Resource staff officer. He previously served as the Forests’ Timber Program manager and contracting officer.
• Kim Walton, selected as the Operations staff officer. Walton served as the assistant field manager for Minerals and Lands at the Rocky Mountain District with the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado prior to her selection.
• Kevin Reese, promoted to the Forest Fire Management staff officer (FFMO). He served as the former deputy FFMO and the former assistant fire management officer on the Baldwin White Cloud Ranger District.
• Heather Jamison, promoted to the forest engineer. She served as the former Forests’ Transportation engineer.
“Our district rangers and staff officers bring technical abilities and strong partnership and community engagement experiences which are the key to fulfilling our mission to improve forest health and resiliency,” Simino stated.