RECENTLY NAMED – The U.S Department of Agriculture Forest Service Regional Forester Gina Owens recently announced the selection of James Simino to the post of forest supervisor of the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

CADILLAC – USDA Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens recently announced the selection of James Simino as the new forest supervisor for the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

He replaces Leslie Auriemmo, who retired in December 2021 after seven years as the forest supervisor of the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

