TAWAS: Anglers reported catching walleye and steelhead straight out past Buoy 2 and toward Alabaster in 40 to 50 feet of water while trolling spoons and body baits. Some walleye were caught near buoys 4 and 6 while trolling crawlers and body baits in 10 to 20 feet of water. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, fishing was good for Chinook salmon, and a few steelhead were caught while drifting spawn and casting body baits and spoons.

OSCODA: Chinook salmon were caught by anglers near the mouth of the Au Sable River while using spoons. Walleye and northern pike were also caught by anglers fishing the lower river using crankbaits. Yellow perch and walleye fishing was good in Van Etten Lake. Bluegill fishing was picking up on inland lakes by anglers using red worms.

Tags

Trending Food Videos