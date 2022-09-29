TAWAS: Anglers reported catching walleye and steelhead straight out past Buoy 2 and toward Alabaster in 40 to 50 feet of water while trolling spoons and body baits. Some walleye were caught near buoys 4 and 6 while trolling crawlers and body baits in 10 to 20 feet of water. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, fishing was good for Chinook salmon, and a few steelhead were caught while drifting spawn and casting body baits and spoons.
OSCODA: Chinook salmon were caught by anglers near the mouth of the Au Sable River while using spoons. Walleye and northern pike were also caught by anglers fishing the lower river using crankbaits. Yellow perch and walleye fishing was good in Van Etten Lake. Bluegill fishing was picking up on inland lakes by anglers using red worms.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: Some walleye were caught between Lookout and AuGres points while trolling crawlers and body baits between 20 and 30 feet of water. At the Pine River access site, some yellow perch were caught straight out from the river mouth and south toward the Saganing and Pinconning bars while fishing with minnows between six and 20 feet of water. Walleye were caught in the same areas by those using perch rigs and trolling crawlers and flicker shad crankbaits.
HOUGHTON LAKE: Anglers were doing well fishing for walleye before the recent storm front arrived. Bluegill fishing was also starting to pick up for anglers fishing with small leeches.
ALPENA: Anglers reported good catches of steelhead, Atlantic salmon and coho salmon from Thunder Bay fishing between 40 and 60 feet of water. Successful anglers increased their odds by using their fish finders to fish near baitfish. Green, blue and silver spoons were catching the most fish.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Atlantic and coho salmon were caught in the river by anglers casting spoons or body baits or drifting with fresh spawn.
ROGERS CITY: Chinook salmon fishing slowed while many of the fish moved up into the bay and river. Anglers fishing straight out of the harbor and up toward 40-mile Point caught Chinook, steelhead, coho salmon and lake trout. Anglers who located and fished near schools of baitfish caught fish. Fish were caught at various depths while using spoons. Good lure colors to try included white with UV, blues, greens, silvers mixed with other colors, and glow lures during early and late times.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Anglers reported catching some salmon, though success has been variable. Anglers were fishing from the pier and below the dam at the spillway. Fishing the spillway was more productive recently. Successful anglers were drifting large chunks of skein or casting minnow-profile crankbaits.
A reminder that all Type 1 and Type 2 inland trout streams closed to fishing on Oct. 1. Be sure to check the 2022 Fishing Guide (available on the DNR Guides and Digests webpage) for regulations on these trout streams that are closing and for many others that remain open to trout fishing opportunities throughout the year. Also, don’t forget to check out the inland trout and salmon regulation maps for a visual representation of stream-type fishing regulations throughout the state.
All anglers 17 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license.