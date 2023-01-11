FALL FISH STOCK

FALL FISH STOCK – Thompson State Fish Hatchery stocked 28,046 Great Lakes strain muskellunge, weighing 3,832 pounds, at 18 locations in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at 85 locations across the state.

“It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager Ed Eisch. “When added to our successful spring and summer stocking efforts, that brings the total for 2022 to more than 17 million fish stocked in Michigan’s waters.”

