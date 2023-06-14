AuSABLE RIVER: It’s dry fly season in the upper AuSable. The mayfly carousel continued with sulphurs and the larger Drakes were starting to hatch with some regularity. Classic fly patterns such as the Roberts Drake and Parachute Borchers were good choices this time of year. 

ALPENA: A migration of walleye arrived, and anglers were taking full advantage of the mild weather. Limit catches were caught in the waters from the pier head to Scarecrow Island. Crawlers in 12 to 16 feet were the most productive during daylight hours. Nighttime anglers were doing well with crankbaits straight off the pier to Whitefish Bay and south around Sulphur Island. The few anglers who targeted trout and salmon were doing well from the 9 Mile to north of Thunder Bay Island. The 50 to 90 feet range was the best depths. Anglers reported 3-6 color lead cores with a variety of spoons were taking the majority of silver fish while those targeting trout did well lower in the water column on spoons, and flasher/ spin glow combos. Orange, golds, greens and watermelon-colored spoons were still working well on both trout and salmon. Thunder Bay River had minimal fishing pressure. A few walleye were caught from the mouth up to 9th Street Bridge using crawlers and leaches. Freshwater drum, bass, bullhead and rock bass were caught all throughout the river as well.