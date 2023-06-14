AuSABLE RIVER: It’s dry fly season in the upper AuSable. The mayfly carousel continued with sulphurs and the larger Drakes were starting to hatch with some regularity. Classic fly patterns such as the Roberts Drake and Parachute Borchers were good choices this time of year.
ALPENA: A migration of walleye arrived, and anglers were taking full advantage of the mild weather. Limit catches were caught in the waters from the pier head to Scarecrow Island. Crawlers in 12 to 16 feet were the most productive during daylight hours. Nighttime anglers were doing well with crankbaits straight off the pier to Whitefish Bay and south around Sulphur Island. The few anglers who targeted trout and salmon were doing well from the 9 Mile to north of Thunder Bay Island. The 50 to 90 feet range was the best depths. Anglers reported 3-6 color lead cores with a variety of spoons were taking the majority of silver fish while those targeting trout did well lower in the water column on spoons, and flasher/ spin glow combos. Orange, golds, greens and watermelon-colored spoons were still working well on both trout and salmon. Thunder Bay River had minimal fishing pressure. A few walleye were caught from the mouth up to 9th Street Bridge using crawlers and leaches. Freshwater drum, bass, bullhead and rock bass were caught all throughout the river as well.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers targeting South Albany Point were finding smallmouth bass and pike in the shallows. Crankbaits as well as plastic swimbaits were working well. The waters straight out of Presque Isle harbor north to the new lighthouse were giving up trout from 60 to 90 feet of water. Flahers/Dodgers in front of spin glows were the most productive on deeper sets. North Bay to Thompson Harbor area was giving up trout and Atlantic salmon throughout the water column in the 50 to 70 feet range. A few Chinook salmon and the occasional coho were caught in these waters. Smallmouth bass were caught as well as a few nice pike around Black Point.
ROCKPORT: Anglers were doing well fishing Middle Island north to Stoneport. Waters 40 to 80 feet were giving up lake trout, Atlantic salmon, Chinook salmon, coho, and a handful of pink salmon. Spoons in purples, greens, and gold/green were working well in low light conditions while brighter colors were producing well in sunny conditions. A few Atlantic salmon were still cruising the shallows around the Rockport dock and were caught on minnows and smaller sized spoons in blue/silver.
ROGERS CITY: A mix of lake trout along with fair to good numbers of Atlantic salmon and the occasional Chinook salmon were caught. The best action was fishing up the lake between the state park and past 40 Mile Point. Good depths were from 45 to 80 feet of water. Anglers were running lines all throughout the water column for best results. The Atlantic salmon were coming in the top 15 to 20 feet. Use smaller spoons - slims and reg sized spoons. Good colors were oranges, orange and silver, orange and green. UV on them have also been good. The lake trout were coming all over the place as well as using spoons with lots of greens and some blues or white. Anglers were also using bright flashy attractors with spin glos.
CHEBOYGAN: Smallmouth bass were on their beds below the Cheboygan Dam and in Duncan Bay. However, most anglers fishing in Cheboygan were targeting walleye—especially in the morning and at night. Walleye fishing was decent, but few anglers were getting limits. Drifting a crawler or leech up stream of the State St. Bridge was the most popular strategy and area for walleye. Also, pike fishing was good near the mouth of the river and in Duncan Bay. Some steelhead were in the river, closer to the dam/paper mill. but they are very skittish and not biting well. In Lake Huron, boats trolling for lake trout had mixed results, but some boats did very well for size/numbers.