TAWAS: Some Chinook were caught in the Tawas River while casting spoons, body baits and drifting spawn. There were some walleye and Chinook caught out near and past buoy #2 in 60 to 100 feet while trolling crawlers and spoons.
OSCODA: Anglers reported catching Chinook in the morning and evenings at the mouth of the river. There were some catches of walleye. In Lake Huron, a mixed bag of lake trout, Atlantic salmon and coho were caught in 40 to 90 feet of water.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: Walleye fishing was fair, with some fish caught out near the bell buoy in 20 to 40 feet while trolling Flicker Shad and crawlers. There were some good catches of perch caught near gravely shoals, and out near the shipping channel while still fishing minnows in 30 to 40 feet. In the Pine River access area, perch anglers caught fish near the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 7 to 25 feet while still fishing minnows. There were some walleye caught in the same areas while trolling flicker shad and crawlers.
HOUGHTON LAKE: The walleye fishing slowed down. Anglers were doing well catching bluegill. Some pike were caught on purple spinners and black beads.
MCCORMICK, BIG CHUB AND HEART LAKES: This is a good time to look for trout during the warm, waning days of summer, and prior to the thermocline mixing up the water temperatures of these lakes by late September. Anglers should try fishing above the thermocline or near it, anywhere from 20 to 30 feet below the surface, either trolling or still fishing. Still fishing at night with bait can be an effective method.
ALPENA: Lake trout were caught near the humps and at the Nordmeer Wreck. Anglers fishing close to the bottom while adding additional lines throughout the water column may encounter younger Chinook, steelhead, coho and maybe walleye.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were trolling the river early and late for Chinook and coho. A few fish were present, but fishing was slow. A few fish entered the river, but it was a very slow bite. Anglers were trolling flatfish spoons and body baits. Anglers were also fishing up towards the dam, but it was slow.
ROGERS CITY: Chinooks were staging off Swan Bay. Anglers were trolling anywhere from inside the bay out to 70 feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column for best results. Anglers were using spoons, J-Plugs, attractors with flies or squids and meat rigs. Greens, blues, silvers, black and white or glow were all good colors. Anglers were doing descent up the lake targeting younger Chinook, steelhead and lake trout along with an occasional coho, mature Chinook or walleye. The best water was anywhere from 40 feet of water and out. Spoons were mostly used and deployed throughout the water column. There were a good number of steelhead around as they were keyed in on the young of the year smelt. The younger Chinook, coho and lake trout were also feeding heavily on them too.
The new Michigan Department of Natural Resources hunting and fishing app is now available for download to Apple and Android devices.
The free Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers a convenient way for hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to:
• Buy hunting and fishing licenses and trail permits.
• Report deer or fish harvests.
• Look up regulations and download guides and digests.
• Find their license history, including point and chance balances.
• Check out maps with multiple layers, showing features such as shooting ranges and boat launches.
• Get timely notifications from the DNR.
The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app is available:
• On the App Store for Apple devices.
• On the Google Play store for Android devices.
If you have any questions about the app, call the DNR licensing customer service staff at 517-284-6057 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All anglers 17 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license.