TAWAS: Some Chinook were caught in the Tawas River while casting spoons, body baits and drifting spawn. There were some walleye and Chinook caught out near and past buoy #2 in 60 to 100 feet while trolling crawlers and spoons.

OSCODA: Anglers reported catching Chinook in the morning and evenings at the mouth of the river. There were some catches of walleye. In Lake Huron, a mixed bag of lake trout, Atlantic salmon and coho were caught in 40 to 90 feet of water. 

