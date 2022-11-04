EAST LANSING – U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications from Michigan landowners who want to restore wetlands on their property. Applications submitted by Nov. 18 will be considered for selection in the current fiscal year.
Land that formerly contained a wetland but was converted to agricultural use may be eligible for enrollment in the USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The program provides financial assistance for restoring wetlands and the purchase of long-term or permanent easements from landowners. Landowners enrolled in the program retain ownership of the land and control over access to the property as well as recreational use of the land.