TAWAS: Anglers out of Tawas were catching walleye while trolling around Charity Island as well as around Whitestone Point. Bass anglers were catching good numbers of smallmouth and largemouth around structures in Tawas Bay. Lake trout and steelhead were starting to pop up. Anglers were trolling in 90 to 100 feet of water and catching them around 30 to 40 feet. Freshwater drum were caught by almost anybody fishing in the bay.

AuSABLE RIVER: The Brown Drakes and Hex were starting to show. The mayfly hatches have been consistent this year, so fish were looking up. It’s just a matter of time before they key into the big bugs. 

