TAWAS: Anglers out of Tawas were catching walleye while trolling around Charity Island as well as around Whitestone Point. Bass anglers were catching good numbers of smallmouth and largemouth around structures in Tawas Bay. Lake trout and steelhead were starting to pop up. Anglers were trolling in 90 to 100 feet of water and catching them around 30 to 40 feet. Freshwater drum were caught by almost anybody fishing in the bay.
AuSABLE RIVER: The Brown Drakes and Hex were starting to show. The mayfly hatches have been consistent this year, so fish were looking up. It’s just a matter of time before they key into the big bugs.
ALPENA: The cool water temperatures slowed down the walleye bite. Anglers found some nice pike, bass, catfish and the occasional walleye from the pierhead south to Grass Island. Crankbaits and crawler harnesses in a wide variety of colors had on and off success rate. Anglers casting from the pier and shore with crankbaits and spoons were surprised with a few Atlantic salmon. Silver and gold-colored baits had the best success. Very few boats ventured to Thunder Island but those that did, had success with catches of lake trout, Atlantic salmon, Chinook, coho, and a few steelhead. Trout were found in the bottom half of 60 to 100 feet of water and the majority of silver fish were coming from the top 40 feet. While orange, gold and green colors were taking most of the salmon, watermelon, whites, and chartreuse colored baits were taking the majority of the trout.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Leaches and crawlers were the most productive for walleye, smallmouth, catfish and freshwater drum. Mill Island Park to 9th Avenue had moderate catches of all species. The 2nd Street Bridge to the rivermouth had given up bullhead, bass and the occasional walleye. Some nice pike were taken recently using large spinners and spinnerbaits in white, red/white, and green.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported fair success around the new lighthouse through North Bay. Trout were found all throughout the water column in depths of 50 to 100 feet. Atlantic salmon, Chinook salmon, and coho were caught in the top 30 feet on watermelon, green/silver, black/orange, and gold/green spoons. The Black Point and Thompson Harbor areas were giving up nice northern pike and bass. Anglers reported seeing a few walleye hanging around the shallows of Thompson Harbor. A good number of steelhead were taken over deep water near the old shipwreck. Orange, gold, and copper spoons had the best results in the top 20 feet of water.
ROCKPORT: From Middle Island to Stoneport, anglers reported catches of trout and all salmon species in waters 70 to 120 feet. Most fish were in the top 20 to 45 feet. Spoons in green, orange, silver/green, and gold/ orange were working well. Pike and bass were taken around the Rockport dock, off the launch and in Knights Bay. Anglers reported good numbers of Atlantic salmon cruising the shallows near Stoneport, with best results coming in low light conditions.
ROGERS CITY: Lake trout fishing was good with limit catches reported. The trout moved out to some deeper water. Anglers should try fishing from 65 to 80 feet of water. Anglers were running some lines near the bottom with dodgers and spin glos or cowbells with spin glos. The lake trout were suspended as well. The best fishing occurred at structured areas, Adams Point, 40 Mile Point, and at the hump straight out of the harbor. Anglers were having better success turning back and staying on the fish. The lake trout were scattered which made it hard to stay on them but once located be sure to turn back on them.