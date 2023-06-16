MAKING CONNECTIONS

MAKING CONNECTIONS – Industrial Arts Institute students put their stellar welding skills to work while creating a footbridge for Harrisville State Park.

 Courtesy photo DNR

HARRISVILLE – Campers and visitors at Harrisville State Park in Alcona County will soon be able to explore the 107-acre park along the shore of Lake Huron more easily, thanks to a group of welding students from Industrial Arts Institute in Onaway.

Students recently helped build a pathway that will connect the day-use area and the campground. The footbridge, expected to be installed this summer, will improve accessibility for visitors as well as give park staff a more efficient way of getting around the property off US-23 in Harrisville.

