TAWAS: Water was rough this past week. When anglers were able to get out they caught their limits of walleye. Most seemed to be fishing down by Charity Islands. A couple anglers had luck catching walleye around the structure in the bay.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: There were limited reports but there were two steelhead caught in 140 feet of water. Fishing was very slow. A couple anglers caught the occasional walleye at the mouth of the AuSable in the early morning.
ALPENA: Anglers reported walleye were difficult to find. Best results came in deeper waters from Thunder Bay Island to Scarecrow Island in depths of 30 to 40 feet. Night anglers trolled crankbaits in 18 to 25 feet with moderate success. Anglers making the trip straight out to the humps reported good numbers of trout and salmon in 90 to 120 feet. Spin-N-Glos and spoons close to bottom took the majority of trout while spoons and flasher/flies worked well for Chinook salmon and coho in the middle of the water column. Pier anglers caught a few bass, pike and walleye early and late in the day. Crawlers and crankbaits took the majority of fish. A few catfish were caught while using crawlers and minnows at night near the mouth of the river.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: There was very little pressure on the river. Anglers trolling the river reported the occasional walleye and pike while trolling natural-colored crankbaits. Anglers targeting walleye from shore reported slow fishing.
PRESQUE ISLE: When the weather permitted, anglers were finding success on lake trout, salmon and walleye. Fish were scattered throughout the water column in depths of 70 to 150 feet of water. A wide variety of spoons, flasher/fly, and dodger/spin glows were the most productive. Those targeting walleye had best results with spoons between 30 to 40 feet over much deeper water. The occasional Atlantic salmon and steelhead were caught in the top half of the water column on bright colored spoons while trolled 2.9 to 3 mph. Smallmouth bass were caught around Thompson Harbor while fishing various swimbaits.
ROCKPORT: Anglers targeting walleye reported hit or miss success. Deep diving crankbaits trolled over deep structure had the best results early and late in the day. The waters east of Middle Island and Stoneport were giving up a mixed bag of trout, salmon, steelhead and walleye. Spoons worked best in a variety of colors. Anglers reported a decent number of Chinook salmon in the area from 50 to 90 feet of water. Decent numbers of bass were caught around the reefs and close to the Rockport dock. Natural colored tube jigs and minnows worked best throughout the day.
ROGERS CITY: When the fish were active, a great mix of Chinook salmon, lake trout, and walleye were caught along with an occasional coho, Atlantic salmon and steelhead. Anglers were running lines all through the water column for best results. Anglers were mostly fishing south towards Swan Bay and Adams Point for the salmon. The best water depths were anywhere from 40 to 120 feet depending upon where the cold water was located. The salmon were coming on a variety of baits, spoons, flashers with flies or squids. Anglers were also using meat rigs with success as well. Good colors were blues, greens, black and white or glow stuff early and late. Anglers also reported that there was a good hatch of young of the year smelt. Anglers were also fishing straight out of the harbor and up north catching lake trout, Chinook salmon, walleye with an occasional Atlantic, coho and steelhead.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: Smallmouth bass and freshwater drum were caught all along the river. Walleye fishing activity picked up, with the most successful anglers fishing at dawn and dusk. Some anglers reported catching large pike.