LANSING – When it comes to trails, there’s no place like home, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Michigan offers more than 13,000 miles of designated state-managed trails, plus thousands of miles of local, county and federally managed trails and pathways.
This fall, celebrate your favorite kind of trail – your go-to paved path in your neighborhood, that oh-so-peaceful tree-lined switchback in your community, the deep-in-the-woods ORV two-track, the quiet horse-friendly trail, maybe even a serene water route at a nearby lake or river – during Michigan Trails Week Sept. 17-24.
Whether you prefer to bike, run, hike, ride or paddle these trails, consider ways to make the most of Michigan Trails Week in the Trails State:
• Invite a friend or family member to join you.
• Bring your favorite four-legged friend along for the adventure.
• Try a new-to-you trail.
• Take time to really notice the sights and scents around you – and how amazing it is to call the Great Lakes State home (or your home away from home if you’re visiting).
• Pack a trash bag along with your water bottle (need to stay hydrated!) and pick up litter along the way.
• Make a day of it and bring a picnic lunch or visit a locally owned restaurant for mid- or post-activity food and drink.
Learn more about routes to check out, trail etiquette, pet-friendly recreation spots, track chair availability, and the latest closure and detour information (and trail improvement projects underway) at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.