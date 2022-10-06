LANSING – Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) on Thursday reported Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal.

The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. This detection highlights the importance for Michiganders to continue taking precautions to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites, MDARD said in a press release.

Tags

Trending Food Videos