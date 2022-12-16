LANSING – Want to help the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) protect and promote Michigan’s natural and cultural resources? Here are a few ways you can get involved with the DNR in December.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 9:53 am
LANSING – Want to help the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) protect and promote Michigan’s natural and cultural resources? Here are a few ways you can get involved with the DNR in December.
State park stewardship
Several state parks in southern Michigan will host volunteer stewardship workdays in December. Volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in the parks.
Workdays are scheduled at Bald Mountain Recreation Area in Oakland County, Belle Isle Park in Wayne County, Fort Custer Recreation Area in Kalamazoo County, Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County, Muskegon State Park in Muskegon County, Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Allegan County, Warren Dunes State Park in Berrien County and Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County.
More details about the workdays and how to register can be found on the DNR volunteer events calendar.
Winter bird counts
You can contribute to science while you’re birding. Winter bird counts help scientists better understand winter bird movements, assess bird population health and guide meaningful conservation action.
Join Audubon’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count, Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Data submitted by volunteers helps scientists identify long-term population trends and movements for hundreds of bird species across North America.
You can also count birds at your feeder for efforts like Kalamazoo Nature Center’s Michigan Winter Feeder Count or the national Project FeederWatch.
Be on the lookout for bear dens
If you’re out enjoying the outdoors in the northern Lower Peninsula, let the DNR know if you spot any bear dens. The DNR is looking for locations of denned bears to grow the surrogate sow program, which places orphaned bear cubs with mother bears.
Gifts that give back
Check some shopping off your list and support natural and cultural resources with the DNR’s holiday gift guide. According to the DNR, these unique items make perfect stocking stuffers, teacher gifts or gift basket essentials for those who love to camp, hunt, fish, boat, explore and more.
The guide includes products inspired by Michigan’s great outdoors, gifts for tree lovers, a wildlife-themed family game, and vintage, Michigan history-themed apparel, drinkware, prints and more. Sales support state parks, trails, waterways, community forestry programs, and Michigan history and wildlife education.
For more opportunities to volunteer, contribute and provide input, visit Michigan.gov/DNRVolunteers.
