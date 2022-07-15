TAWAS: There were some steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, Chinook salmon and walleye caught out past buoy 2, south towards the Charity Islands in 30 to 70 feet while trolling spoons, crankbaits and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, a few largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish were caught while still fishing with crawlers and casting spinners, plastics and body baits.
AuGRES: Walleye fishing was good with limits caught out near the Charity Islands and east across the Shipping Channel in 12 to 35 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. Fishing was also good south of the shipwreck in 20 to 30 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. At the Pine River Access, there were some crappie, pike and largemouth bass caught while casting plastics, spinners, body baits and crawlers. Walleye fishing was good there as well, while casting in the weeds with crawlers and body baits and trolling in 15 to 30 feet with crawlers and crank baits.
ALPENA: Lake trout fishing was steady with limits reported. Best places to fish were near Thunder Bay Island, Nordmeer Wreck and at the humps. The best depths were in 60 to 90 feet of water. Anglers were running a couple of lines deep while scattering their other lines up higher. Some silver fish were caught on the higher lines. An occasional steelhead, pink salmon, coho, Atlantic and Chinook were caught on the lines higher in the water column. Spoons were catching silver fish. Good colors were greens, orange and silver, orange, blues, and glow stuff early and late. The lake trout were coming in on flashers with spin glo flies. The walleye fishing was on the slow side because of cold water. A few walleye were caught in the very southern part of the bay near Sulphur Island and Scarecrow Island. The best depths were in 15 to 30 feet of water. Anglers were using harnesses and crankbaits.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were still fishing with live bait and/or casting with an assortment of spinners, spoons and body baits. They were catching smallmouth bass, rock bass, freshwater drum, catfish, bowfin and pike. Walleye fishing was slow.
Fishing Tip: Taking great catch-and-release photos
Are you an avid catch-and-release angler? Do you like to take photos of the fish you catch, prior to returning them to the water? Do you know the safest way to take these photos so you ensure the fish can live to be caught another day?
Here are some steps you can follow:
• Wet your hands before you handle the fish; that way you won’t remove any of the protective mucus (or slime) that coats the fish’s body.
• Remember fish can’t breathe out of water, so they will become uncomfortable rather quickly. Keep the fish in the water until your camera is ready to take the shot.
• Take the photo with the fish fairly close to the water, so if it squirms out of your hands it will land in the water and not on a hard surface.
• While holding the fish, don’t pinch or squeeze it and don’t stick your fingers in its gills.
• Be mindful of the different kinds of fish that have teeth and/or spines that could stick you.