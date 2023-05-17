TAWAS: Walleye were caught while jigging off the pier in good numbers. Anglers were seeing more and more Atlantic salmon on the inside of the pier. Lake trout were caught off Tawas Point in 20 to 40 feet of water. Singing Bridge was spotty with catches of walleye and browns trout.
OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Walleye and Atlantic salmon were caught in good numbers at the mouth of the river. Anglers were seeing some Atlantic salmon up river a little ways and some steelhead were around. Minnows worked well for Atlantic salmon and white jigs worked well for walleye.
ALPENA: Boat anglers were doing well offshore in 50 to 90 feet of water. Planer boards with leadcore and copper lines were producing both Atlantic salmon and trout. Paddles with spin glows off downriggers and dipsy divers were taking a good number of trout. Walleye were caught from the pier head to Sulphur Island in waters 10 to 20 feet deep. Those jigging the river mouth did well on plastics as well as minnows. Casting from the pier and yacht club produced walleye, pike, bass and the occasional brown trout. Various colors of shallow running crankbaits were having the best results.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Steelhead were caught at the 9th Street Dam in good numbers. Anglers were also catching a handful of Atlantic salmon in the river ranging from 3 to 8 pounds. Best results were from drifting beads and spawn. Lamar Park to Mill Island Park was a good location to catch walleye, bass, pike and suckers. Crankbaits were taking the majority of walleye while plastic swim baits and crawlers were taking most other species. Boats jigging near the 2nd Street Bridge were taking a few walleye on plastics and jig/ minnow combos. A couple large musky were seen cruising the river as well as some large pike. Large plastic swim baits and spinnerbaits were producing the majority of pike.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers fishing straight out of the harbor were getting a mixed bag of trout and Atlantic salmon. With water temperatures ranging 39 to 42 degrees the fish were scattered in the water column. Leadcore and copper lines were doing well and so were downriggers from 15 to 60 feet down over waters 40 to 80 feet deep. Watermelon and spoons with oranges and greens were producing well. A nice Chinook was caught. The lighthouse to Thompson Harbor had Atlantic salmon and trout in shallower water with anglers having success in waters 25 to 40 feet. Pier anglers were having success casting green and gold spoons for Atlantic salmon on and off throughout the day.
ROCKPORT: A couple Atlantic salmon were spotted cruising the shallows around the pier. Boat anglers were doing well from Middle Island north to Knight Bay in waters 40 to 90 feet. Orange, watermelon and yellow spoons were catching fish high in the water column while flashers and spin glows on deeper sets took the majority of the trout. A couple pike were spotted around the boat launch as well.
ROGERS CITY: Some boat anglers were catching lake trout with the best depths being 30 to 65 feet. Anglers were running lines all over the water column as the lake trout were suspended. Anglers were using attractors and spin glows near the bottom. Anglers were running lines higher as well with spoons. Good colors to use were greens, oranges and blue and silver.
OCQUEOC RIVER: With the recent rain there is hope a fresh run of steelhead will come in. Anglers should try fishing the deeper holes while drifting bobbers and fresh spawn. There were some smallmouth bass and suckers present in the river.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: All of the gates were open. The water was high and running fast. A lot of suckers were noticed this past week. Fishing was slow for steelhead. The few that were caught were on nasty weather days while drifting fresh spawn bags drifting under a bobber or bottom bouncing. Walleye fishing was slow due to strong currents and high water. Evening anglers were casting body baits for them.