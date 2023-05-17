TAWAS: Walleye were caught while jigging off the pier in good numbers. Anglers were seeing more and more Atlantic salmon on the inside of the pier. Lake trout were caught off Tawas Point in 20 to 40 feet of water. Singing Bridge was spotty with catches of walleye and browns trout.  

OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Walleye and Atlantic salmon were caught in good numbers at the mouth of the river. Anglers were seeing some Atlantic salmon up river a little ways and some steelhead were around. Minnows worked well for Atlantic salmon and white jigs worked well for walleye.

Tags