DNR VESSEL

DNR VESSEL – The survey vessel Steelhead has operated out of the DNR's Charlevoix Fisheries Research Station since 1968.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Fish hatchery infrastructure and maintenance and fisheries survey vessel modernization efforts will benefit from the state budget recently approved for fiscal year 2023.

According to officials with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the budget includes $30 million for fish hatchery infrastructure improvements and $4 million to replace an outdated Great Lakes survey vessel – all of which are critical to better supporting and understanding Michigan’s world-class fisheries.

