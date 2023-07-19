Oscoda, MI (48750)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.