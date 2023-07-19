TAWAS: Anglers were catching limits of walleye when they were heading towards Charity Island. There were more walleye popping up off Tawas Point, but not in significant numbers. Crawler harnesses were used the most by anglers, but stick baits worked as well.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Steelhead, coho and lake trout were the most prevalent in 90 to 150 feet of water. Anglers were also catching pink salmon, Chinook salmon and Atlantic salmon, but those were few and far between. A few walleye were appearing in around 90 feet of water, but not a lot of anglers were targeting them. Off the end of the pier there were some smallmouth bass.
ALPENA: Anglers were mostly targeting walleye. The waters around Sulphur and Scarecrow islands were very productive in 16 to 25 feet of water. Crawler harnesses in gold, green, and rainbow patterns worked well while trolling in the bottom 10 feet of the column. Nighttime anglers had the best results with crankbaits with black/gold, black/silver, with purple working the best. Good numbers of walleye were reported around North Point in 14 to 20 feet. Anglers casting jigs in goby patterns had the best results throughout the day. The waters from the pier head to Grass Island were producing good numbers of pike on bright colored body baits in 10 to 20 feet. Anglers targeting catfish reported success off the pier with fish in the 15-to-20-pound range being taken. Crawlers and leaches were taking the majority of the fish in late evenings and after dark.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers reported a few walleye caught while trolling bottom bouncers with crawlers from the mouth of the river to the Holiday Inn. Smallmouth bass and northern pike were taken in the same waters on crankbaits and spinner baits. Good numbers of bullhead and freshwater drum were taken around the 9th Street Bridge and Lamarr Park while using crawlers, leaches and minnows.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported the fishing to still be very good for Chinook, coho, pink salmon, Atlantic salmon, steelhead and trout. The majority of fish were scattered throughout the water column in depths of 70 to 150 feet of water. Spoons in green/silver, oranges, and blue/silvers worked the best for Chinook from 40 to 70 feet down from the lighthouse to Thomson Harbor. Coho, steelhead and Atlantic salmon were found in the top 40 feet of water. The best results came from bright colored spoons in orange, orange/gold, watermelon, and silvers on 2-7 color lead cores. Walleye were starting to show up on random high lines making for a tasty bonus fish. Lake trout were reported in waters 80 to 150 feet in decent numbers. Bright colored spoons, cowbells, and flasher/spin glow combos worked well in the lower half of the water column. Pike and smallmouth bass were found around the harbor as well as rock bass. Tube jigs, spinners and spinnerbaits had the best results.
ROCKPORT: There were decent numbers of silver fish and trout caught from Middle Island all the way to Stoneport. Anglers reported that 2-8 color lead cores were taking the majority of fish. A wide variety of colors were productive with speed being an important factor. Anglers going 2.8 to 3 mph had the best results in depths of 60 to 120 feet of water. Trout were taken near bottom on dodgers and chartreuse spin glows and spoons in chartreuse, orange and greens. Largemouth and smallmouth bass were caught off the dock on plastic swim baits with brown, green, and lime colored baits being most productive.
ROGERS CITY: Anglers were fishing straight out of the harbor up the lake towards 40 Mile Point and south towards Adams Point. Fishing was good with a great mixed bag. Anglers were catching lake trout, Atlantic salmon, steelhead, Chinook, coho, pink salmon and walleye. Steelhead, Atlantic salmon and coho were caught fairly high in the water column with regular to smaller sized spoons. Good colors were silvers, orange and silver, orange, green and silver or bright colors. Anglers were deploying planer boards with 2, 3, 5, 7 segments of lead core for best results. Anglers were using sliders off downriggers too. Chinook salmon were caught on a regular basis as well. Spoons as well as flasher fly combos and some meat rigs were also working. Good colors were greens, blues, white, black and white. The Chinook salmon fishing was better very early before sunrise or after sunset. Some anglers staying out late have done descent. The best water depths were in 70 to 120 feet of water. Anglers should run lines all through the water column. The fish seemed to be everywhere right now. Sometimes they were above the thermocline and sometimes they were in the cold water below the thermocline. A lot of the Chinook salmon were feeding heavily on smelt so blue and silver might be a great color.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: Fishing in the river was similar to the last few weeks. Rock bass, smallmouth bass and freshwater drum were available in all sizes—typically targeted by anglers with crawlers on the bottom or below a float. Walleye appeared to have increased in number, though several undersized walleye were caught and released for each caught over 15”. Fishing for northern pike on the Cheboygan pier was quite popular this week with several keeper size fish were caught using both lures and large minnows under a float. At the mouth of the river and in Duncan Bay, boat anglers encountered good size and numbers of smallmouth bass.