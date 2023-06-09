LANSING – The statewide muskellunge possession season began June 3 and Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers to participate in the muskellunge angler survey to help biologists obtain data on this important sport fish.

“Muskellunge are difficult to survey, so biologists are dependent upon information provided by anglers to help us manage this species, says DNR fisheries biologist Neal Godby in Gaylord. “Angler survey reports give us insight into the relative abundance of muskellunge in a waterbody, size structure of the population, and whether the muskellunge in that waterbody are creating a fishery.”

