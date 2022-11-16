LANSING – A lot of factors go into effective fisheries management, including the valuable research data conducted each year by Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) research vessels on Saginaw Bay, Lake Michigan, and Lake Erie and that guides management decisions on how best to care for fisheries now and for future generations.

DNR Fisheries Chief Jim Dexter said the most recent survey results highlight important population trends among walleye, yellow perch and other species, as well as factors such as angler intensity and presence of forage fish.

