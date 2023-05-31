TAWAS: Lake trout were caught in 40 to 60 feet of water off Tawas Point. Some walleye were caught around the bay. Fishing was slow around the pier with the occasional walleye or pike caught.
OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Lake trout were caught in 40 to 60 feet of water. Walleye and Atlantic salmon were few and far between at the mouth of the river.
ALPENA: Anglers were finding good numbers of Atlantic salmon and lake trout along the north shores of Thunder Bay and around Thunder Bay Island. A fair number of Chinook salmon were taken as well in these waters. Depths from 30 to 70 feet were the most productive. Lead core and copper lines as well as dipsy divers were getting the best results. Best results were coming from spoons in orange, orange/silver, greens, and watermelon. Lake trout were also found scattered in the water column and were being taken on watermelon, green and chartreuse colored spoons. Walleye were found from the pier head all the way to Sulphur Island. Depths of 20 to 30 feet seemed to be the most productive with crawler harnesses working well in the mornings and evenings and crankbaits trolled did well after dark. Waters around Partridge Point and Sulphur Island were producing good numbers of northern pike and smallmouth bass. Tube jigs and various plastics were working well for bass and the majority of pike were taken on large spinnerbaits and stick baits.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers jigging the river mouth were having success on walleye early and late in the day. Anglers were also finding success around Mill Island Park, 9th Street Bridge, and along the 2nd Street Bridge while casting crankbaits and drifting crawlers and leaches. Suckers were still in the river as well as bass, pike, carp, and panfish. Anglers using crawlers caught all species in the river. Spinnerbaits and stick baits were taking the majority of pike while tube jigs were the most productive for smallmouth bass.
PRESQUE ISLE: Atlantic salmon were still hanging around the harbor and outside of breakwall. Minnows and spoons in blue/silver, green/silver and oranges were producing fish on and off throughout the day. Stoneport was giving up good catches of trout and salmon in 40 to 80 feet of water. Spoons ran all through the water column were producing fish on a wide variety of colors. Lighthouse Point, North Bay, and Thompson Harbor were giving up good numbers of Atlantic salmon and trout. Anglers running flashers and spin glows on deeper sets in 70 to 100 feet were doing well on trout with yellows and greens being the most productive. Bright colored spoons ran high in the water column of 50 to 60 feet of water were taking good numbers of Atlantic salmon. Speeds of 2.5-2.8 mph were working best for silver fish.
ROCKPORT: Anglers were taking good numbers of both lake trout and Atlantic salmon. Fish were scattered in the water column around Middle Island. Best results were coming from the 30 to 60 feet range. Bright colored spoons high in the water column were taking Atlantic salmon while the majority of trout were coming on deeper sets. Some nice pike were taken around the boat launch on spoons and large spinners.
ROGERS CITY: When weather permitted, anglers were catching lake trout on Lake Huron. The best was straight out and northwest of the harbor up towards 40 Mile Point Lighthouse. The best depths were 40 to 70 feet of water. Anglers were running lines all over the water column. Lake trout were suspended because of the cold water. Anglers were using spoons, but they were also fishing dodgers and spin-n-glos. Good colors were greens and chartreuse for lake trout. Atlantic salmon should be present. Anglers should target the top 20 feet with brightly colored spoons. Good colors to try are oranges, orange and green or orange and silver. Try the smaller or reg size spoons.
CHEBOYGAN: Anglers reported that the lake trout fishing was good with a few limits reported. Anglers were fishing around Cordwood Point. Best depths were from 40 to 70 feet. Anglers were mostly running spoons with lots of orange and greens.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Anglers were trying for walleye but not much success to report. They were catching a lot of smallmouth bass and suckers. Anglers were casting various body baits or spoons. Anglers were also drifting jigs with live bait.