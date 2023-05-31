TAWAS: Lake trout were caught in 40 to 60 feet of water off Tawas Point. Some walleye were caught around the bay. Fishing was slow around the pier with the occasional walleye or pike caught.

OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Lake trout were caught in 40 to 60 feet of water. Walleye and Atlantic salmon were few and far between at the mouth of the river.

