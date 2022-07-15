LANSING – If you’re fishing for muskellunge this year, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to hear from you.
The DNR is asking people who fish for muskie to help with our ongoing efforts to investigate these fish by reporting through the DNR’s online muskellunge angler survey.
Since 2014, this survey has gathered information about muskie angler demographics and catch data, such as length of fish caught, angler effort, body of water fished and methods used. Fisheries managers have used this data to recommend fishing regulation changes to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, evaluate the muskellunge stocking program and understand more about self-sustaining populations.
The reports we get from anglers are essential because muskellunge are so elusive in the DNR’s sampling efforts. The reports help us make future fisheries management decisions and understand more about their populations.
Whether or not your trip resulted in a catch, you can offer valuable information about your fishing experience. You fill out one survey per person, per trip and are encouraged to complete a survey for each muskellunge fishing trip you make.
As a reminder, anglers are limited to taking only one muskellunge per license year and are required to register their harvest by calling 888-636-7778 or online at Michigan.gov/RegisterFish.