TAWAS:  Walleye were caught in the weed beds near buoys 4 and 6 while trolling crawlers. There were some walleye, Atlantic salmon and steelhead caught out past buoy 2 and towards Charity Island in 30 to 70 feet while trolling spoons, crankbaits and crawlers. Fishing at Gateway Park on the Tawas River was slow with some largemouth bass, rock bass and catfish caught while casting and still fishing with spinners, plastics and crawlers.

AuGRES: Walleye fishing was good with limits caught out near the Charity Islands and east across the Shipping Channel in 12 to 35 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. Fishing was also good south of the shipwreck in 20 to 30 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. At the Pine River Access, there were some crappie, pike and largemouth bass caught while casting plastics, spinners, body baits and crawlers. Walleye fishing was good there as well, while casting in the weeds with crawlers and body baits and trolling in 15 to 30 feet with crawlers and crank baits.

