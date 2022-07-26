TAWAS: Walleye were caught in the weed beds near buoys 4 and 6 while trolling crawlers. There were some walleye, Atlantic salmon and steelhead caught out past buoy 2 and towards Charity Island in 30 to 70 feet while trolling spoons, crankbaits and crawlers. Fishing at Gateway Park on the Tawas River was slow with some largemouth bass, rock bass and catfish caught while casting and still fishing with spinners, plastics and crawlers.
AuGRES: Walleye fishing was good with limits caught out near the Charity Islands and east across the Shipping Channel in 12 to 35 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. Fishing was also good south of the shipwreck in 20 to 30 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. At the Pine River Access, there were some crappie, pike and largemouth bass caught while casting plastics, spinners, body baits and crawlers. Walleye fishing was good there as well, while casting in the weeds with crawlers and body baits and trolling in 15 to 30 feet with crawlers and crank baits.
ALPENA: The lake trout fishing was steady with limits. The best places to fish were Thunder Bay Island, Nordmeer Wreck and at the humps. The best depths were in 60 to 90 feet of water. Anglers were running a couple of lines deep while scattering their other lines up higher. An occasional steelhead, pink salmon, coho, Atlantic and Chinook were caught on the lines higher in the water column. Good colors were greens, orange and silver, orange, blues, and glow stuff early and late. The lake trout were coming in on flashers with spin glo flies. Walleye fishing was still on the slow side because of cold water. A few walleye were caught in the very southern part of the bay near Sulphur Island and Scarecrow Island. The best depths were in 15 to 30 feet of water. Anglers were using harnesses and crankbaits.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were fishing with live bait and/or casting with an assortment of spinners, spoons and body baits. They were catching smallmouth bass, rock bass, freshwater drum, catfish, bowfin and pike. The walleye fishing was slow.
ROGERS CITY: The fishing pressure was light. Anglers were catching some lake trout with some limits reported. A mixed bag was starting to show up in angler catches. Mostly lake trout with an occasional silver fish, Atlantic salmon, coho salmon, Chinook salmon and steelhead. The best depths were in 60 to 95 feet of water. The lake trout were coming near the bottom with flashers and spin glos. The silver fish were coming higher in the water column mostly on spoons. Good colors were greens, oranges, orange and silver, blue and silver, orange green and silver, glow stuff – early and late. A few anglers tried a flasher with fly or squid. The fish were scattered due to the wind. Once anglers caught one fish, anglers were turning back on the spot where they were catching fish and having success that way. Good places were structured areas, Seagull Point, 40 Mile Point and Adams Point.
HOUGHTON LAKE: The bluegill fishing was slow. Anglers were catching walleye and pike while trolling.
What’s this oily sheen in the water? If it shatters when you poke it with a stick, it’s likely due to natural bacterial processes. If it clings together, take a picture, note your location and report it to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS).