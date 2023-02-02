ALABASTER Twp. – Members of the Alabaster Township Parks and Recreation Committee are inviting the public to a guided “Winter Walk” through the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve.
Scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 4, participants will have two different options available to them – with the first walk beginning at 1 p.m., and another slated to start at 2 p.m.
Committee members will be leading the walk, highlighting the land and forest features, and will also provide updates on committee activities.
Those of all ages are welcome to take part in the Winter Walk, which is weather permitting, and participants are asked to bring their snowshoes and dress for the occasion.
Just south of Tawas City, the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve is situated on US-23 and Dyer Road, by the Dyer Road Trail Head in Alabaster Township. Limited parking will be available on the northeast corner of these roads.
The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce has noted that this fun and popular snowshoe hike will be entering its second year in 2023.
As with the inaugural event last February, the Winter Walk is again being held in conjunction with the other activities that are lined up as part of the Perchville USA festival. (For more information on this year’s festival, see separate story).