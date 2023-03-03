LANSING – Are you looking for a summer volunteer opportunity that allows you to spend time on your favorite Michigan lake? Look no further than the MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program.

For 50 years, program volunteers have collected valuable data on water quality and fish habitat in lakes statewide – information used by local communities, researchers and state agencies like the DNR to better protect and manage Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes and the fish and wildlife that rely on them.

