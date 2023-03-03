LANSING – Are you looking for a summer volunteer opportunity that allows you to spend time on your favorite Michigan lake? Look no further than the MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program.
For 50 years, program volunteers have collected valuable data on water quality and fish habitat in lakes statewide – information used by local communities, researchers and state agencies like the DNR to better protect and manage Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes and the fish and wildlife that rely on them.
This community science opportunity gives you an inside look into what’s happening in your favorite lake. As part of this program, you’ll receive detailed instructions, training and equipment to collect this valuable data. You choose which lake to sample and which measurements to take. You can collect data on water quality (water clarity, nutrients, dissolved oxygen and algae), invasive species, native plants and shoreline conditions.
There is a small fee to cover the costs of supplies and analyzing samples, but volunteers often can collaborate with local lake associations or other organizations to help pay for these costs.
Want to show your lakes some love? Visit the CLMP enrollment webpage for more information or contact Erick Elgin (MSU Extension) at 231-928-1053 or Joe Nohner (DNR) at 517-599-6825.
The MiCorps Clean Lakes Monitoring Program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and is administered in partnership with MSU Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and the Huron River Watershed Council.