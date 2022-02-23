LANSING – Blue jays, red-breasted nuthatches and northern cardinals are just a few of the birds providing a burst of color and activity across stark winter landscapes.
Well-stocked bird feeders can attract such birds to your space during these months when natural food sources might be snow-covered or limited in supply. Keeping your feeders up into the spring, too, can aid birds on their long migrations north.
Keep in mind, though, that feeders may draw uninvited guests to your property, like rodents and white-tailed deer. While a beautiful sight, congregating deer can further the spread of chronic wasting disease, a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose.
CWD is transmitted through direct animal-to-animal contact; that’s why it is critical to discourage deer from gathering around bird feeders. Make sure you’re familiar with baiting and feeding bans in place in the Lower Peninsula and CWD core areas in the U.P., aimed at reducing artificial food sources that lure deer.
Here are tips on how best to feed birds while keeping Michigan’s deer herd safe:
• Use tube feeders. These are best for black oil sunflower, mixed seed, safflower seed or peanuts, which attract chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, goldfinches, siskins, and purple and house finches.
• Use hopper feeders, best for safflower and sunflower seeds or cracked corn. These feeds attract all the species that visit tube feeders, plus larger birds like cardinals, jays, grackles and red-winged blackbirds.
• Use suet feeders to attract woodpeckers, titmice, nuthatches and chickadees, and the occasional wren, creeper and warbler.
• Don’t place seed directly on the ground or use platform feeders, which tend to attract deer and other unwanted guests. Mess-free birdseed options, which help keep the ground clean, are available.
• Fence in your feeders, if possible, to prevent deer from reaching them.
For questions or concerns about feeding and baiting regulations, contact your local DNR customer service center.