SAGINAW – Local, state, and federal partners invite the public to a lake sturgeon release celebration on Sept. 24 in the Saginaw Bay watershed.

Releases will reintroduce approximately 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed – Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Short presentations may be made at three of the events by local partners.

