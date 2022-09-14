SAGINAW – Local, state, and federal partners invite the public to a lake sturgeon release celebration on Sept. 24 in the Saginaw Bay watershed.
Releases will reintroduce approximately 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed – Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Short presentations may be made at three of the events by local partners.
Public release events on Sept. 24 include:
● 11 a.m., Tittabawassee River. Release will be held at the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat in Midland. For more information, contact Michelle Fournier at mfournier@chippewanaturecenter.org.
● Noon, Shiawassee River. The release will take place at Cole Park in Chesaning, and will be hosted by the Friends of the Shiawassee River. For more information, contact Sarah Baker at sbaker@shiawasseeriver.org.
● 2 p.m., Cass River. The release is by the Gunzenhausen Walkway in Frankenmuth, and will be hosted by the City of Frankenmuth. For more information, contact Dan Hopp at dhopp@frankenmuthcity.com.
Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes species. They can grow up to 7 feet long and can weigh up to 300 pounds. The slow-maturing fish do not begin reproducing until they are 15-20 years old. Once abundant in many Michigan lakes and rivers, lake sturgeon were nearly eradicated due to overfishing and habitat loss, particularly the destruction of rocky reefs in rivers that sturgeon and other native fish species use for spawning.
The Saginaw Bay Sturgeon Restoration is part of a larger statewide, multi-year rehabilitation plan to develop self-sustaining lake sturgeon populations across Michigan and support removal from the threatened species list. This work includes restoring sturgeon habitat, reintroducing sturgeon into their native ranges, and raising awareness and appreciation for this unique species. Since 2017, juvenile lake sturgeon have been released annually into the tributaries of the Saginaw River system.
The lake sturgeon restoration project in the Saginaw River watershed is unique. It is the only restoration effort in Lake Huron’s tributaries (St. Clair River and Black River) using juvenile sturgeon (fingerlings) reared from two sources: the traditional Genoa National Fish Hatchery in Wisconsin and the Black River Streamside Rearing Facility in Michigan. The fish planned for release in September were reared in the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.
The Saginaw Bay Watershed sturgeon release events are supported by a variety of partners including the City of Frankenmuth, Chippewa Nature Center, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Sea Grant, Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, MSU Extension, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, Sturgeon for Tomorrow – Black Lake Chapter, The Conservation Fund, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and more.
Researchers are also interested in where lake sturgeon are moving following their release. For the next two years of the Saginaw Bay lake sturgeon restoration effort, juvenile sturgeon will receive an acoustic transmitter implant before they are released.
This transmitter is in addition to the PIT tag (passive integrated transponder) all hatchery-raised lake sturgeon receive. Stationary acoustic receivers have been deployed in the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers — along with existing receivers in Saginaw Bay operated by the Great Lakes Acoustic Telemetry Observation System (GLATOS). Now, researchers will be able to track the sturgeon as they travel – and “ping” the receivers – through the river system and into the Bay.
“With the tracking system, we will have an opportunity to compare these two sources, as well as follow the fingerlings’ activity in the different rivers and Bay,” says Chiotti. “While we love hearing recent stories from anglers who have caught and released lake sturgeon, we need data from the fish to improve restoration efforts.”
This telemetry project is funded by the Great Lakes Fishery Trust, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, and Great Lakes Acoustic Telemetry Observation System. The project also involves many partners including the USFWS, GLATOS, Michigan State University, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and U.S. Geological Survey.
Anglers may also have an opportunity to connect with sturgeon in the future. Since the Saginaw Bay Sturgeon Restoration has begun, many have caught lake sturgeon while (ice) fishing in the Saginaw River system. If you catch a lake sturgeon, please return it to the water as soon as possible. Anglers can also contribute community science data by reporting their sturgeon catch to the MDNR (https://bit.ly/michigansturgeon).
Learn more about the lake sturgeon restoration efforts — and how to get involved in the effort — by visiting the Saginaw Bay Sturgeon website (www.saginawbaysturgeon.org).