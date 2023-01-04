LANSING – As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research Network predicted purple finches, common and hoary redpolls, pine siskins and evening grosbeaks would be on the move this year. Michigan might also see pine grosbeaks, red crossbills and white-winged crossbills.
These birds depend on the cone and berry crops of the boreal (Earth’s northernmost) forest for food each winter. When there is not enough food, they will migrate outside of their usual wintering grounds. This unusual migratory movement is called an irruption, which will bring northern finches south into lower Ontario, the Great Lakes and beyond. Irruptions don’t happen every year, which makes winter finch sightings this year particularly magical.
Learn how to identify and where to find a few of these winter gems:
A small finch, its males have a raspberry-red head, breast and back. Females have thickly streaked undersides, with a whitish eyebrow and dark line down the side of the throat.
Find them in wooded and semi-open areas, including forests, suburbs, swamps and overgrown fields.
This bird behaves like a goldfinch but is brown and streaked like a sparrow. It has a sharp, pointed bill and subtle yellow edges on its wing and tail feathers.
Find them in semi-open areas, woodland edges and weedy fields.
Colorful, chunky and large-billed, males are yellow and black with a bold white patch in the wing. Females are mostly gray with a yellow wash on the neck and white and black wings.
Find them in noisy flocks at bird feeders and in box elders, maples, woodlands and fruiting shrubs.
Learn about Michigan’s suite of winter finches and how to attract them to your space by visiting the MI Birds webpage.