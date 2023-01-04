EVENING GROSBEAK

 Courtesy photo by Farrell Steiner

LANSING – As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research Network predicted purple finches, common and hoary redpolls, pine siskins and evening grosbeaks would be on the move this year. Michigan might also see pine grosbeaks, red crossbills and white-winged crossbills.

