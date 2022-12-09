LANSING – Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy Michigan’s natural and cultural resources in December. For a full list of events, see Michigan.gov/DNRCalendar.
Lantern-lit hikes
LANSING – Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy Michigan’s natural and cultural resources in December. For a full list of events, see Michigan.gov/DNRCalendar.
Lantern-lit hikes
For a unique night outdoors, head out to one of seven Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes taking place in December at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly or Ionia State Recreation Area and featuring lanterns, holiday lights and campfires.
At Ionia, there will be a community campfire where you can warm up and hang out. At Seven Lakes, you can rent your own campfire spot for $20 (wood and fire starting included) as a fundraiser for the park. Bring materials to roast marshmallows! The events are free, but registration is required for the Seven Lakes State Park event.
Family fun in Detroit
If you live in the Detroit area or are planning some holiday fun nearby, check out events at the DNR Outdoor Adventure this December. There’s Sensory Sunday, when visitors with sensory processing differences can enjoy sensory-friendly building hours, which coincides with the OAC’s monthly free admission day.
Education programs include a program for seniors about white pine logging and its impact on Michigan and for kids, one about antlered animals. There are opportunities to explore archery, and there’s plenty of family fun, with the continuing series of Fall Family Hikes at state parks and days featuring outdoor “reindeer games” and indoor snowball fights and fishing for prizes. Find more details about these and other programs on the Outdoor Adventure Center events calendar.
Learn to craft traditional snowshoes
As the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy prepares for a new year of classes that offer expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning, there’s still space available in the last class of 2022.
In the snowshoe-making class at Ludington State Park, Dec. 17-18, participants will learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes that can be used for hiking throughout the winter, given as holiday gifts or displayed as home decor. Outdoor Skills Academy classes cover a range of outdoor activities, from hunting and fishing to birding and maple syrup-making.
Learn more about what’s on the 2023 schedule so far at Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.
