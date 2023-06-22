LANSING – At the recent meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Roscommon, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the commission approved the regularly scheduled three-year duration of deer regulations, which will be in effect for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 hunting seasons.

DNR deer program experts say that while many of the traditional regulations remain unchanged, there are several important updates aimed at enhancing deer hunting opportunities for Michigan deer hunters this year and beyond.

